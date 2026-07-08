The Army aims to accelerate the development of low-cost interceptor technologies

The xTech|Apex Intercept Competition targets innovations in interceptors, rocket motors, seekers and fire control

The initiative supports the Army’s push for faster, more affordable interceptor production

The U.S. Army has launched xTech|Apex Intercept , an $8 million prize competition aimed at advancing the development of low-cost interceptor technologies, the service announced Tuesday.

What Is the xTech|Apex Intercept Competition?

The Army FUZE xTech Program, in collaboration with Capability Program Executive Defensive Fires, established the competition after seeking industry input on more efficient, lower-cost approaches to interceptor development and production. The initiative follows the Army’s recent Low-Cost Interceptor Industry Day, where Army Secretary and 2026 Wash100 Award winner Daniel Driscoll called for broader industry participation and faster delivery of interceptor capabilities. In May, Driscoll unveiled plans for a new generation of lower-cost interceptors using government-owned intellectual property and competitively sourced subsystem technologies.

The competition seeks technologies supporting four capability areas: low-cost interceptor all-up rounds and fire control, low-cost solid rocket motors, low-cost seekers and fire control and flight guidance implementation.

How Will the Competition Work?

The competition begins with a concept white paper submission period running from July 7 through July 24. Eligible participants may also submit an optional five-minute prerecorded video describing their proposed technology.

The Army will select up to 30 finalists to participate in live demonstrations scheduled for October and November, with each finalist receiving a $25,000 cash prize. Up to 18 winners will then compete for the remaining $7.25 million in awards.