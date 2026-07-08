The U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs has released a sources sought notice to support its Next Generation Undersea Security Initiative

NG-USI has 22 focus areas, ranging from signal mitigation to expeditionary surveillance and adversarial artificial intelligence

The deadline for responses is on July 1, 2031

The U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs is seeking industry participation for a new technology development effort under the Next Generation Undersea Security Initiative.

The Department of War on Thursday issued a sources sought notice for NG-USI to identify companies, research organizations and other eligible participants capable of developing prototype technologies across a 22 focus areas, including signal mitigation and harbor and expeditionary surveillance.

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What Are Some of the Focus Areas in NG-USI?

Through NG-USI, SSP is seeking prototype solutions designed to address emerging security challenges affecting submarine operations, unmanned systems, strategic facilities and advanced weapons technologies.

One area of interest focuses on signal mitigation technologies designed to reduce the generation, detection and propagation of multiple signal types used in submarine and unmanned system operations. These include acoustic, chemical, hydrodynamic and cyber-related signatures.

The initiative also seeks advanced counter-unmanned technologies capable of detecting, tracking, identifying, denying and destroying unmanned aerial, ground, surface and underwater systems. Proposed solutions may include electronic warfare capabilities and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors.

Another NG-USI focus area involves countering adversarial artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. SSP is interested in technologies that can disrupt hostile autonomous systems, protect strategic facilities from AI-enabled intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities, and strengthen defenses against AI-driven cyber-physical threats.

What Is the Proposed Acquisition Pathway for NG-USI?

According to the notice, NG-USI will use other transaction authority to support prototype development efforts. Prototype agreements resulting from the initiative will not be awarded under traditional Federal Acquisition Regulation-based contracting procedures. The program will operate through a participant basic agreement, allowing qualified organizations from industry, nonprofit organizations and other eligible entities to participate in their focus area of interest.

The SSP will accept responses to the sources sought notice until July 1, 2031.