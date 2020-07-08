Iron Bow Names Rhett Butler VP of Systems Integrators and Partner Alliances

Iron Bow has appointed Rhett Butler as vice president of Systems Integrators (SI) and Partner Alliances to lead sales strategy and management activity, the company reported on Wednesday.

Butler will bring more than two decades of sales and leadership experience in federal IT to Iron Bow’s Systems Integrator (SI) and Partner Alliance Teams. He has advanced corporate development, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) consulting, professional services, product sales and business operations throughout his career.

In his new role with Iron Bow, Butler will lead the sales strategy, management and partnership activity with Iron Bow’s SI community and will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with OEM manufacturers, suppliers and distribution partners.

Prior to joining Iron Bow, Butler served with Intelligent Decisions (ID) as vice president of Sales, where he was responsible for not only expanding ID’s presence across the federal government, but also deepening existing relationships with customers.

He was integral in the growth and expansion of the company throughout the early stages of his career as well as a driving force behind its recent acquisition. Butler joined the company in 2001, after graduating from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

Butler currently serves as a board member for ThanksUSA, an organization devoted to providing need-based college, technical and vocational school scholarships and pathways to employment for children and spouses of the nation’s military troops.

About Iron Bow

Our vision at Iron Bow Technologies’ is “Innovating the world.” We do this through collaborative engagement with our clients, understanding their needs and mission requirements and enabling IT solutions that achieve their goals for today and tomorrow.