CEQ selected technology innovators to demonstrate permitting modernization tools at a July 31 expo

An expert panel evaluated submissions against technology priorities outlined in the Permitting Technology Action Plan

The showcased technologies focus on document review, workflow management, data integration and task automation

The White House’s Council on Environmental Quality, or CEQ, has selected a group of technology innovators to demonstrate tools designed to modernize federal environmental reviews and permitting at the inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo on July 31 in the Washington, D.C., area.

Why Is CEQ Hosting the Permitting Innovators Expo?

According to the White House, the event supports President Donald Trump’s directive to modernize permitting technology for the 21st century. CEQ selected the participants after an expert panel evaluated submissions against the agency’s criteria and assessed their ability to address technology gaps identified in the Permitting Technology Action Plan. The council then conducted a final review before confirming the selections.

Which Companies Were Selected?

CEQ selected 45 innovators following an evaluation process that assessed each submission’s ability to address technology gaps identified in the Permitting Technology Action Plan. The group includes Accenture Federal Services, Deloitte, Jacobs, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAS Institute and other providers offering artificial intelligence, geospatial intelligence, workflow automation and environmental review technologies. The selections follow CEQ’s April call for technology proposals, which invited industry to submit tools capable of accelerating and modernizing federal permitting processes.

The technologies support multiple aspects of the federal permitting process, including document review, workflow coordination, data integration and access, and automation of routine tasks. The innovators will demonstrate their capabilities to federal officials and industry representatives during the July 31 expo.