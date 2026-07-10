20 industry and research leaders have joined DOE’s advisory board

Members will serve two-year terms through May 2028

Explore AI, cybersecurity and other agency modernization priorities at the 2026 FedCiv Summit

The Department of Energy has appointed 20 new members to the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board, or SEAB, to provide advice and recommendations on energy policy, scientific research, technology innovation and other emerging issues related to DOE’s activities.

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DOE said Thursday the newly appointed members will serve two-year terms through May 2028. The board, which meets quarterly, includes leaders from research and education, energy financing, AI, cybersecurity, exploration and production, and other sectors.

“It’s an honor to welcome these exceptional leaders to the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we work together to expand access to affordable, reliable, and secure American energy.”

What Is SEAB?

SEAB is a federal advisory committee that provides advice and recommendations to the DOE secretary on the administration’s energy policies, the department’s economic and national security policy, basic and applied research and development activities, and other DOE operations.

According to DOE, the board’s responsibilities are solely advisory.

Who Are the New SEAB Members?

The newly appointed SEAB members, whose terms expire in May 2028, are:

Alex Cranberg, chairman, Aspect Energy

Bill Fehrman, chairman, president and CEO, American Electric Power

Cody Campbell, co-CEO, Double Eagle Holdings

Doug Kimmelman, founder and executive chairman, Energy Capital Partners

Eimear P. Bonner, CFO, Chevron

Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO, SC Johnson

George Solich, president and CEO, FourPoint Energy

J. Clay Sell, CEO, X-energy

Jack Fusco, chairman, president and CEO, Cheniere

John Addison, former executive, Vitol

Joseph W. Craft III, CEO, Alliance Resource Partners

Lucian Niemeyer, CEO, Building Cyber Security

Maryann Mannen, chairman, president and CEO, Marathon

Michael Polsky, founder and executive chairman, Invenergy

Mike Rowe, CEO, mikeroweWORKS Foundation

Scott Strazik, president and CEO, GE Vernova

Steve Koonin, Edward Teller Senior Fellow, Stanford University’s Hoover Institution

Tag Greason, co-CEO, QTS Data Centers

Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA

Wil VanLoh, founder and CEO, Quantum Capital Group

What Other DOE Initiatives Are Underway?

The SEAB appointments come as DOE continues advancing initiatives across scientific research, advanced computing and energy technology.

The department recently established the Quantum Genesis initiative to develop and deploy a scientifically relevant fault-tolerant quantum computing capability by 2028. The effort serves as a core element of the Genesis Mission, which seeks to expand U.S. scientific discovery and innovation through advanced computing technologies.

DOE also partnered with Argonne National Laboratory to launch the National Science-at-Scale Collaborative, a joint initiative that seeks to shorten the time required for U.S. companies to move critical materials and chemical manufacturing technologies into commercial production.

In addition, the department finalized its Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap, a national strategy intended to accelerate the development and commercialization of fusion energy.