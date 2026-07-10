DOTS is a 2U-scale hybrid propulsion system for CubeSats

The propulsion prototype exceeded program objectives

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The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s System Delta 89 and Parabilis Space Technologies have completed a hot fire test of the Dense Orbital Transfer System, or DOTS, prototype to validate the propulsion system’s performance before integration into an orbital testbed.

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Space Systems Command said Thursday the test was conducted through a partnership between System Delta 89 and Parabilis to mature a propulsion technology intended to improve maneuverability for CubeSats. The DOTS system remains in the testing and development phase, with flight-ready hardware for an on-orbit demonstration expected no earlier than 2027.

What Is DOTS?

Developed by California-based Parabilis, DOTS is a hybrid rocket engine designed for CubeSats. The kitchen toaster-sized propulsion system, which uses solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer, is intended to provide small satellites with enhanced maneuverability while maintaining a compact form factor.

According to SSC, DOTS features a cold-start capability that enables engine ignition without an extended warm-up period.

Parabilis said Thursday the 2U-scale DOTS prototype met or exceeded all program objectives during testing. The company noted that the propulsion system provides higher performance than existing CubeSat propulsion technologies and is designed to accelerate 6U CubeSats, increasing Delta-V capability to hundreds of meters per second within minutes.

How Could DOTS Support Small Satellite Missions?

SSC said DOTS delivers greater thrust, efficiency and mass performance than traditional hybrid rocket systems while providing scalable, low-weight, high-impulse propulsion for CubeSats. According to the command, the capability could support missions requiring rapid orbital maneuvers, including avoiding space debris, repositioning in orbit and linking up with companion satellites.

What Did Space Force & Parabilis Officials Say About DOTS?

“The successful hot fire of the DOTS prototype underscores the value of innovative industry partnerships that give us access to cutting-edge space technologies that directly advance U.S. space superiority objectives,” said Col. Scott Klempner, acting Space Force portfolio acquisition executive deputy for space combat power.

Enrico Attanasio, president and CEO of Parabilis, said the hot fire test demonstrated the performance of the company’s CubeSat propulsion technology and marked a milestone in its development.

“This milestone reflects the effectiveness of our hybrid propulsion architecture and positions small satellites for truly responsive, mission-critical operations. We look forward to seeing these capabilities enable the next generation of dynamic space missions,” Attanasio added.