Unanet

Navy Piloting Software to Support Rapid Unmanned Vessel Components Dev’t

Brenda Marie Rivers July 29, 2020 News, Press Releases

Navy Piloting Software to Support Rapid Unmanned Vessel Components Dev’t
Unmanned Vessel

The U.S. Navy is launching a modernization pilot for its unmanned surface and underwater vehicles ahead of plans to transition the project into an official program in fiscal year 2022, USNI News reported Tuesday.

Capt. Pete Small, head of the Navy's program office for unmanned maritime systems, told the publication that the Rapid Autonomy Integration Lab (RAIL) effort is aimed at streamlining the development of common combat and control systems to support all of the Navy’s USVs and UUVs.

The program office plans to run the RAPID cloud-based software code to support information assurance and cybersecurity functions through the U.S. Air Force’s Platform One environment.

According to the report, the autonomy software will undergo testing and in-water assessments using the Razorback UUV.

“When we have the RAIL up and running, we’ll be able to provide thousands of hours of operations in simulation, plus the full-scale on-water demonstrations, to really build credibility for our plans in rapidly deploying and developing these things,” Small said.

“So I think it will really quickly advance our ability to show progress, because right now we’re subject to getting the full-scale vehicles and running and operating them, and that just takes time and money to do,”

Tags

Check Also

Crew Dragon

NASA Unveils Crew for Second Operational Crew Dragon Mission

NASA has named the astronauts who will embark on the second operational mission with SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough will represent NASA in the Crew-2 mission that will send the spacecraft to the International Space Station under the Commercial Crew Program, the space agency said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved