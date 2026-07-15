DOW has surpassed $2 billion in total APFIT awards since the program launch

Latest cohort introduces the program’s first software-only award selections

Explore AI and other defense capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW events this summer

The Department of War has selected 24 projects as part of the final round of fiscal year 2026 awards under the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program.

The Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW summits this summer. Sign up now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear discussions on artificial intelligence, Golden Dome, commercial space relay and other defense technology priorities. You can also save your seat for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to explore digital engineering, AI, autonomous systems and next-generation capabilities.

DOW said Tuesday the latest cohort brings APFIT’s total awards to more than $2 billion and marks the program’s first round of software-only capability awards.

The new awards support mission areas, including autonomous systems, expeditionary manufacturing, electronic warfare, resilient communications, counter-unmanned aerial systems, resilient energy and contested logistics.

What Did DOW Under Secretary Emil Michael Say About AFPIT?

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said APFIT has reshaped how DOW accelerates the transition of innovative technologies to the warfighter.

“Our adversaries are not waiting, and neither will we. By scaling the APFIT program past $2 billion, we are equipping the Joint Force with the lethal capabilities to guarantee dominance on the battlefield,” added Michael, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Are the Final FY 2026 APFIT Procurement Selections?

The final FY 2026 procurement awards, excluding classified selections, include:

Advanced Navigation for UAS and Launched Effects — $11 million, U.S. Army

Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Device at Scale — $43 million, Army

Autonomous Low-Profile Vehicle (ALPV) Liberty — $33 million, U.S. Marine Corps

Beyond Line-of-Sight Link (BLink) — $16 million, U.S. Pacific Command

Counter for All-Domain Operations — $28 million, Army

Dragonfly – Electronic Warfare Sensor — $24 million, U.S. Special Operations Command

Drake C-UAS — $11 million, U.S. Navy

DYNAMO Expeditionary Power — $21 million, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps

Expeditionary Multi-Band Protected Communications — $16 million, Navy

Forward Operations Resilient Grid & Energy Environment (FORGE) — $15 million, Army

Harbinger Open-Architecture Mass Munitions — $30 million, U.S. Strategic Command

High-Energy Density Fuel — $23 million, Marine Corps

Kinetic Electronic Safe and Arming Devices and Payloads — $13 million, Marine Corps

Low Collateral Effects Interceptor & Multi-Mission UAS — $18 million, Air Force

Mira Highly Maneuverable Spacecraft — $20 million, U.S. Space Command

Optical Navigation Kits — $13 million, U.S. Space Force

Persistent Subsea Autonomous Profiler (PSAP) — $31 million, Navy

Self-Detoxifying Metal Organic Framework Suits for Chemical and Biological Protection — $24 million, Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Tactical Airborne Communications Kit (TACKit) — $12 million, Air Force

Unruly Portable, One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial System — $31 million, USSOCOM

Vehicle Protection Active Terahertz Sensor (VPATS) — $12 million, Army

Wallabee – Low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) Sensing System — $11 million, U.S. Northern Command

WaterCube — $10 million, U.S. Transportation Command

XSTAT Injectable Hemorrhage Control Devices for Life-Threatening Bleeding — $11 million, Defense Health Agency

What Are the Inaugural APFIT Software Award Selections?

ARCHER AI Platform for Decision Advantage — $10 million, U.S. Pacific Command

Cybergenome AI Binary Analysis Software — $10 million, U.S. Cyber Command

Intelligence and Operations Threat Planning Tool — $15 million, U.S. Air Force

Machine Assisted Information Sharing (MAIS) System for Rapid Intelligence Disclosure — $10 million, U.S. Space Command

Operator Tactical Intranet Systems (OTIS) Tactical Assault Kit — $17 million, USSOCOM

SCEPTER AI-Based Course of Action Generation — $10 million, U.S. Southern Command

What Is the APFIT Program?

Launched in FY 2022, the APFIT program provides procurement funding for nontraditional performers and small businesses with innovative projects that are ready to transition into operational use.

The Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, or OUSW R&E, uses a competitive selection process based on warfighter impact, sustainment support and broader applicability. Funded projects span a wide range of capabilities, from undersea sensors to satellite manufacturing and launch.

In December, DOW selected 14 projects for FY 2026 as part of the APFIT program’s initial round. In June 2025, OUSW R&E announced the award of up to $42 million in APFIT funding to five companies.

To date, the APFIT program has awarded more than $2 billion, delivering over 100 unique capabilities to warfighters.