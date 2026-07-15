The strategy is the Navy’s plan for building a data-ready and AI-proficient force

It also seeks to accelerate sailor and officer decision-making

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Hung Cao, Navy secretary and Wash100 Award winner, has signed the service’s Strategy to Weaponize Data and Artificial Intelligence, the Navy’s blueprint for building a data-ready and AI-proficient force.

The strategy also seeks to enable sailors and officers to speed up decision-making while maintaining maritime superiority, the service said Tuesday. The strategy reflects more than a year of work led by the Navy chief data and AI officer with communities across the Navy and Marine Corps.

“This strategy positions the Department of the Navy to out-learn and out-fight any adversary by rapidly deploying data and artificial intelligence,” said Cao. “It is our roadmap to building an ‘AI-first’ fleet, one that turns information into warfighting advantage and enables faster, better decisions.”

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The strategy specifically, among others:

Accelerates operational AI by targeting the most fruitful AI projects and quickly evaluating success for full-scale implementation Bolsters data readiness by standardizing, simplifying and scaling data management capabilities Optimizes data and AI infrastructure by deploying reliable, secure and modular environments Streamlines data and AI governance



[The strategy] is our roadmap to building an ‘AI-first’ fleet, one that turns information into warfighting advantage and enables faster, better decisions — Hung Cao, acting Navy secretary and Wash100 Award winner

The Navy plans to integrate data and AI for mission impact through a five-stage digital adaptation framework called the Bits2Effects Cycle. This should allow it to quickly learn and adapt during competition and war.

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“Every day, our sailors, marines, civilians and industry partners are finding new ways to leverage data and AI to solve operational challenges,” said Barry Tanner, performing the duties of Navy chief information officer and a keynote speaker at the 2026 Navy Summit. “This strategy aligns those efforts under a common vision, accelerates innovation, and ensures we continue to outpace our competitors in an increasingly data-driven battlespace.”

What’s the Goal of the Strategy to Weaponize Data and AI?

The goal of the Strategy to Weaponize Data and AI is to take advantage of the Navy’s opportunity to quickly enhance warfighter effectiveness in the digital age. The service seeks to speed up learning and develop decisive operational advantages by utilizing AI, quality data and new technologies with its missions.

Why Did the Navy Create the Strategy?

The Navy created the Strategy To Weaponize Data and AI because both friendly and enemy battlefield commanders face an urgent and daunting learning dilemma: how to convert vast swaths of new data from diverse systems into mission-relevant actionable information. Organizations trained merely to field static capabilities, according to the strategy, face significant disadvantages against those structured to continuously learn and adapt.