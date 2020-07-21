Russ Vought Senate-Confirmed to Lead OMB Full Time

Russ Vought, who has led the Office of Management and Budget on an acting basis, has received Senate confirmation to assume the role full time. He began his tenure as OMB's interim director in January last year after Mick Mulvaney, former OMB director, was named President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff.

Vought received Trump's nomination for the full-time OMB leadership role earlier this year.

The experienced public sector worker proposed to Congress a merge between the Office of Personnel Management and the General Services Administration to better address the needs of federal agencies.

Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said Vought's role is vital for the government to address a challenging budget landscape.