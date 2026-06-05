The Army has wrapped up Phase I of its Digital Engineering Ecosystem initiative

Phase I established engineering data foundations across Army modernization programs

Rocio Bauer will join a panel discussion on the future of the tactical edge at the 2026 Army Summit

Rocio Bauer, assistant deputy for acquisition and systems management for data, engineering and software within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, said the service has completed the initial phase of its Digital Engineering Ecosystem initiative.

Bauer will participate as a panelist at the 2026 Army Summit, where she will join a discussion on the future of the tactical edge. Hear insights from Army leaders and industry executives on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, network modernization and other defense technology priorities. Register now for the June 18 event!

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, Bauer said the Army’s Phase I effort, completed at the end of May, established a set of engineering data from several modernization programs, including M1E3 Abrams, XM-30, Next Generation Command and Control, FV-75 and Long-Range Fires.

The latest development came months after Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, deputy chief of staff, G-6—a keynote speaker at the upcoming 2026 Army Summit—outlined the Army’s plans to modernize command and control systems through a data-centric approach designed to support future warfighting operations.

What Does the Digital Engineering Ecosystem Phase I Completion Mean for the Army?

Under Phase I, Bauer said the Army consolidated critical data from multiple commodity areas and made it available for analysis to support a systems-of-systems view of Army capabilities.

The Army also onboarded and normalized data from the participating programs, began developing common standards and gathered lessons learned from existing programs to support a unified approach to modeling and engineering.

Bauer said the milestone lays the groundwork for improved analysis, greater integration and faster innovation across the service.

What Are the 4 Phases of the Digital Engineering Ecosystem?

The initiative is structured into four phases. Phase I, completed in spring 2026, focused on gathering and organizing data from top Army programs.

Phase II, scheduled for spring through fall 2026, will connect more programs and tools to provide a broader view of Army capabilities. Phase III, planned for summer through winter 2026, will establish standards to make data easier to find and use. Phase IV, beginning in fall 2026 and continuing beyond, is intended to ensure digital collaboration becomes part of everyday Army operations.

How Can Industry Partners Participate in Phase II?

As the initiative enters Phase II, Bauer said the Army welcomes potential industry partners to engage with the service and share ideas that could support its digital engineering efforts.

She encouraged interested organizations to watch for future technical exchange meetings, engagements and targeted requests for information.