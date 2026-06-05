VA is seeking industry input on enterprise cloud brokerage services

The RFI focuses on improving cloud procurement, governance and financial management

The potential contract could support future expansion beyond AWS and Microsoft Azure

The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a request for information seeking industry input on a potential enterprise cloud brokerage service contract designed to streamline cloud credit procurement, financial management and governance across the VA Enterprise Cloud environment.

According to the RFI posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, the agency is conducting market research on a cloud brokerage platform that would support multi-cloud operations, automate provisioning workflows and improve chargeback accuracy for cloud services.

Responses to the RFI are due June 22.

The cloud brokerage initiative highlights the VA’s continued focus on modernizing enterprise IT operations and improving the efficiency of technology acquisitions. Federal healthcare procurement and modernization strategies will be key discussion topics at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3. Register now!

What Challenges Is VA Looking to Address?

The VA said the effort is intended to address several operational challenges in managing cloud resources. The agency cited manual cloud credit procurement processes, inconsistent chargeback and reconciliation practices, governance gaps, semi-manual provisioning workflows, and limited visibility into cloud spending at the program and cost-center level.

VA also noted that it is evaluating expanding beyond its current cloud footprint, which relies on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, creating additional complexity in managing multi-cloud environments.

The VA Enterprise Cloud currently hosts about 757 applications supporting the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration and other departmental organizations.

What Capabilities Would the Cloud Brokerage Service Provide?

Under the draft requirements, the cloud brokerage service would provide end-to-end lifecycle management for multiple Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High-authorized cloud service providers.

Key functional areas include:

Cloud credit and commitment procurement management

Enterprise discount and savings plan optimization

Chargeback and showback financial reporting

Automated intake, approval and provisioning workflows

Cloud governance and policy enforcement

Executive and operational reporting dashboards

Security and compliance monitoring

Transition management and knowledge transfer

Artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled cost optimization recommendations

The department emphasized that the proposed effort is focused on cloud procurement, allocation and chargeback functions and is not intended to duplicate ongoing FinOps initiatives involving cost-optimization dashboards, tagging frameworks or cloud governance tools.

What Outcomes Does VA Want to Achieve?

The agency outlined several objectives for the potential acquisition, including:

Reducing cloud credit procurement cycle times by at least 40 percent

Achieving 98 percent or greater chargeback accuracy

Automating at least 80 percent of standard cloud resource provisioning requests

Maintaining continuous authority-to-operate compliance

Delivering monthly FinOps dashboards and cost-anomaly detection capabilities

Integrating with ServiceNow, SailPoint, Okta and Splunk platforms

VA said the cloud brokerage platform should support AWS and Microsoft Azure at contract startup while maintaining the ability to onboard additional FedRAMP High-authorized cloud providers in the future.

How Does the RFI Fit Into VA’s Broader Cloud Strategy?

The notice follows several recent VA cloud modernization and market research initiatives.

In November 2025, the department issued an RFI seeking industry recommendations on the future design and acquisition strategy for the VA Enterprise Cloud, including cloud service provider strategy, cost optimization tools, AI integration and long-term cloud planning.

The agency also released an October 2025 RFI focused on the Genesys Cloud Customer Experience platform, which is intended to improve contact center operations and support services for veterans experiencing mental health crises.