Exclusive: EverWatch Acquires BrainTrust; John Hillen Quoted

John Hillen, CEO of EverWatch

EverWatch announced on Monday that the national security services provider has acquired BrainTrust Holdings, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to the intelligence and defense communities, for an undisclosed sum to further expand technical service offerings and contract pursuits in the intelligence sector.

“We are thrilled to add one of the leading software development companies in the intelligence arena to EverWatch, said John Hillen, CEO of EverWatch and a former Wash100 Award winner.

“The partnership with BrainTrust and its talented team positions EverWatch with over 500 dedicated national security professionals, committed to delivering technology solutions across the defense and intelligence sector,” Hillen added.

Senior management and founders from BrainTrust will merge with EverWatch’s current business unit. Fred Funk, chief growth officer of EverWatch, will lead the merged unit in Columbia, Md. to help the company pursue mission critical programs and continue its growth across all its businesses in addition to the intelligence sector.

“The combination of BrainTrust with our ACES business unit in Columbia, Maryland gives us a highly enhanced set of technical capabilities, mission expertise, and contract presence for our intelligence community customers,” said Funk.

“We aim to use that combination to bid on and win mission critical work with unique technology solutions in much the same way we did with our recent win providing a unique C4ISR solution for the US Navy,” Funk added.

The acquisition comes less than two weeks after ACES secured a potential five-year, $100.3 million contract on July 27th to build command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems for the service branch.

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to BrainTrust for EverWatch’s acquisition.

About EverWatch

EverWatch is a government solutions company providing advanced intelligence, defense, and deployed mission support to our country’s most critical missions. The company has approximately 350 employees, nearly 100% of which hold government security clearances.

Primary customers include the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence (OUSDI), the Intelligence Community, the Air Force, the Department of State, and the Department of Justice. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA with operations in Columbia, MD and Aurora, CO and has employees deployed in five continents.