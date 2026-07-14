The new MRP policy applies to all Army programs

PAEs will oversee materiel release decisions

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The Army has signed a new policy that modernizes the materiel release process, or MRP, by shifting the decision authority to portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, as part of efforts to speed up the delivery of capabilities to warfighters while maintaining safety, suitability and supportability standards.

The policy update reflects broader acquisition modernization efforts across the Department of War, including efforts to improve how military services develop and deliver emerging capabilities. The Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW events this summer. Sign up now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to hear discussions on artificial intelligence, Golden Dome, network modernization and other defense technology priorities. You can also save your spot today for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to explore naval modernization, autonomous systems and next-generation capabilities.

What Is the Army’s New Materiel Release Policy?

The service said Monday the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology signed the new MRP, which replaces the previous process outlined in Army Regulation 770-3. The policy applies to all Army programs and reassigns the authority to make materiel release decisions to the service’s newly established PAEs.

Under the policy, PAEs will be responsible for materiel release decisions, allowing them to consider risk, sustainment, schedule and operational factors when evaluating capability readiness.

The updated process builds on a 2023 software materiel release reform effort that allowed programs to develop release processes tailored to modern software development practices. The Army later expanded the effort to hardware and integrated hardware and software systems through a six-month pilot launched in the fall of 2025.

How Did the Materiel Release Pilot Support the Policy Update?

The Army conducted a hardware materiel release pilot involving 26 programs to evaluate a risk-informed approach to the process. Participating programs assessed factors, including operational urgency, system complexity, fielding scale and intended lifespan to determine relevant requirements.

The pilot introduced a Materiel Release Requirements Library, a flexible toolkit that allowed programs to select requirements based on their specific capabilities. It also established Materiel Release Agreements between programs and functional area stakeholders to define needed evidence and coordination earlier in the process.

The Army used a participating group and a control group to compare timelines, workload and outcomes. The service also used an automation capability developed by Govini to track program metrics during the pilot.

The Army reported that programs experienced reduced administrative burden, faster decision timelines and improved collaboration with functional stakeholders, including safety, testing and sustainment organizations.

What Are the Next Steps for Materiel Release Reform?

The Army plans to develop a Materiel Release Playbook to capture lessons learned and provide implementation guidance for programs. The service is also developing a new materiel release process tool to improve workflow visibility and support data-driven decision-making.

The Army said the updated process will be fully institutionalized through revisions to Army Regulation 770-3. The assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology will also provide training, resources and engagement opportunities to support implementation.

How Does the Policy Align With the Army’s Acquisition Reform Efforts?

The new policy on MRP builds on the Army’s broader acquisition reform initiatives focused on improving decision-making, strengthening readiness and supporting capability delivery.

In January, the Army established six PAEs as part of efforts to enable acquisition professionals to strengthen collaboration and serve as key drivers of Army readiness and innovation. The new MRP further supports this structure by assigning materiel release decision authority to PAEs.

The policy update also follows other Army efforts to address acquisition and supply chain challenges. In February, the Army issued Army Directive 2025-26 to update its supply chain risk management policy for weapon systems and strengthen its ability to identify and manage supply chain threats.

In May, the service expanded efforts to improve supply chain resilience by increasing access to intellectual property rights, digital engineering tools and advanced manufacturing capabilities in partnership with industry and academia.