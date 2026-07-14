Brig. Gen. Dennis Rohler has succeeded Brig. Gen. Charles Martin, Jr. as the land component commander of the Virginia Army National Guard

Rohler was effectively promoted from colonel to brigadier general and decorated at a ceremony on Saturday

Rohler served in the U.S. Air Force and has been in the Virginia National Guard since 2001

Dennis Rohler has been promoted from colonel to brigadier general and appointed as land component commander of the Virginia Army National Guard, according to the state military force.

Brig. Gen. Rohler officially assumed leadership during a change-of-command ceremony on Saturday, succeeding Brig. Gen. Charles Martin, Jr., who retired following more than three decades of military service.

“I am committed to ensuring the highest level of resiliency for our members, and every decision I will make as the LCC will weigh the effects on the mission – the individual, the families and the employers,” Rohler remarked. “We will take a whole of individual approach when considering all decisions in the Virginia Army National Guard – and we will change with the times,” he added.

What Is Rohler’s Military Background?

Rohler brings nearly four decades of military experience to his new position, beginning his career in the U.S. Air Force before later becoming an officer in the Virginia Army National Guard in 2001. Prior to assuming command, he served as the Virginia Army National Guard’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, G-3.

Throughout his career, Rohler has held a variety of leadership assignments, including command positions at the company, battalion and brigade levels. A logistics officer, he has supported multiple overseas missions, including deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Kuwait for Operation Spartan Shield, and the Middle East region during Operation Inherent Resolve.

What Are Rohler’s Other Professional Credits?

In addition to his military service, Rohler serves as vice president of business development for Valid Evaluation, an online evaluation provider, and previously served as director of system/equipment availability and readiness in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Materiel Readiness. He was also senior program management consultant at Patriot Strategies, a minority-owned, service-disabled, veteran-owned small business consulting firm in Virginia.