Federal Trade Commission Mark Gray has left his role as chief information officer

Aside from CIO, Gray was also serving as FTC’s chief data officer and chief artificial intelligence officer

Other federal CIOs have recently left their roles, including Department of Transportation chief digital and information officer Pavan Pidugu

Mark Gray, the Federal Trade Commission’s chief information officer, chief data officer and chief artificial intelligence officer, has resigned from his CIO role, GovCIO Media and Research reported Monday.

Gray joined the FTC in 2020 as deputy CIO. When he served multiple roles as CIO, CDO and chief AI officer, he led the implementation of AI governance throughout the commission’s operations.

What Is Mark Gray’s Career History?

Prior to joining FTC, Gray served in various roles at the Department of War for well over a decade. He was logistics branch chief at the Joint Interagency Task Force, battalion commander in the U.S. Army Materiel Command assigned in Italy and chief of the Materiel Readiness Branch under 21st Theater Sustainment Command. He was appointed as chief of portfolio and resource management as well as acting deputy CIO at the Defense Health Agency from 2016 to 2018. He was part of the Department of War Fourth Estate IT optimization team, which was also responsible for mission partner environment rationalization. In the U.S. Army, Gray worked as Medical Command transformation lead, and later as Army finance transformation and innovation director.

The FTC has not publicly announced Gray’s successor for the CIO role. His exit follows the resignation of federal CIOs in the Department of the Interior, Department of Transportation and the Office of Management and Budget.

Who Are the Other CIOs Departing Their Post?

The Interior Department revealed that CIO Paul McInerny had departed his role after serving in the position since May 2025. OMB confirmed that CIO Gregory Barbaccia, who was appointed in January 2025, will leave his position effective August 31. Last Thursday, the Transportation Department announced that chief digital and information officer and Wash100 award winner Pavan Pidugu will depart his position on September 4 after more than one year in the role.