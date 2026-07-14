DAF is seeking an executive to lead cybersecurity efforts

The role requires experience in enterprise cybersecurity strategy

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The Department of the Air Force has kicked off its search for a chief information security officer to lead cybersecurity strategy and cyber defense efforts across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

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In a LinkedIn post published Monday, the Office of DAF Chief Information Officer said the department’s CISO will be based at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. It will accept applications for the Senior Executive Service position through July 26.

The search for a CISO came a month after the department appointed Ashley Devoto, a technology and cybersecurity leader, as its chief information officer.

In May, Col. Becky Beers announced that she took on the role of acting CISO at DAF.

What Are the Responsibilities of the DAF CISO?

As the DAF CISO, the executive will direct the departmentwide cybersecurity program and develop strategies to protect information systems supporting Air Force and Space Force missions. The role includes establishing cybersecurity policies, managing cyber risk processes based on the Risk Management Framework and leading the development and prioritization of cyberspace operational capabilities, according to a posting on the USAJOBS site.

The position will also require the CISO to oversee security awareness and training programs, support cyber incident response efforts, engage in cyber defense operations and advise senior leaders, including officials from the Department of War, Joint Staff and combatant commands, on cybersecurity trends and planning.

The DAF CISO will serve as the senior agency official for privacy and the senior agency official for records management while collaborating with defense industry representatives, academia and other stakeholders to identify cybersecurity gaps and emerging technology opportunities.

What Qualifications Does DAF Seek for the Position?

DAF is seeking candidates with executive-level experience directing enterprise-wide cyberspace operations, cybersecurity strategies and policy development within complex organizations. Applicants must demonstrate experience representing cybersecurity interests in high-level discussions with defense leaders, federal agencies and industry executives.

The DAF CISO position, listed as an Executive Schedule Tier 2 role, requires experience in evaluating cyberspace doctrine and operational capability requirements, as well as the ability to lead multidisciplinary organizations.

As a Senior Executive Service position, candidates will be evaluated against five executive core qualifications: commitment to the rule of law and principles of the American founding; driving efficiency, merit and competence; leading people; and achieving results.