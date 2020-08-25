Leidos Wins $292M Contract to Support FAA System Upgrades; Fran Hill Quoted

Fran Hill

Leidos has been awarded a four-year, approximate $292 million prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to design and develop a system that will provide real-time access to weather, aeronautical, and National Airspace System (NAS) information, the company reported on Tuesday.

"Our job at Leidos is to help controllers do their work more efficiently. The new E-IDS will enable them to access standardized data, customize their displays and operate with two clicks or less," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions.

Leidos will perform work through a common, NAS-wide Enterprise-Information Display System (E-IDS) to replace five legacy systems as part of FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) modernization project.

Under the contract, Leidos will perform the critical activities required to deliver E-IDS, including: program management, systems engineering, design and development, system test and evaluation, training, production, and site implementation.

The system will be developed to run on a combination of physical resources at more than 400 FAA NAS facilities and on FAA virtualized platforms including the Integrated Enterprise Services Platform (IESP) and the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Data Platform (DP) using FAA Cloud Services (FCS).

The E-IDS will provide FAA access to efficient configuration and data management tools to support the needs of NAS stakeholders. The single award contract has 11 one-year options. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Md., Eagan, Minn., and Chesapeake, Va.

"Our nation's air traffic controllers keep the NAS safe, relying on the display of multiple data sources to perform their critical mission," Hill added.

Leidos has supported the FAA for more than 50 years. In Jan. 2020, the company was awarded a prime contract by FAA to replace the agency's Mode S Beacon Systems under the Mode S Beacon Replacement System (MSBRS) contract.

The contract has a four-year base period of performance followed by four two-year option periods, at an approximate value of $450 million, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Md., Eagan, Minn., and Chesapeake, Va.

Under the MSBRS contract, Leidos, along with Thales, a leading provider of Mode S beacon systems, will perform program management, systems engineering, design and development, system test and evaluation, training, production, and site implementation.

The modern Mode S beacon system will help the FAA increase operational availability and performance of the system, supporting common and consistent interface requirements, and providing a modern system that complies with current FAA Security Standards.

