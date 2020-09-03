General Dynamics Mission Systems-Dedrone Team to Advance Drone Technology; Chris Brady Quoted

Chris Brady President GDMS

General Dynamics Missions Systems (GDMS) has made a strategic counter-drone partnership with Dedrone , providing General Dynamics' global network with access to Dedrone's complete drone detection and defeat technology.

"The intrusion of private and restricted airspace by unmanned aerial systems is one of the fastest-growing threats facing our customers, and Dedrone's counter UAS technology platform is the market-leading solution to defeat those threats," said Chris Brady, president of GDMS and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under strategic agreement, GDMS will become a value-added reseller for Dedrone's counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, after an equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone's counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence and critical infrastructure customers.

Dedrone has exclusively focused on C-UAS detection, making the company the industry leader, having production systems fielded and in operational use worldwide. The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio has migrated machine-learning (ML) software with best-in-class hardware sensors, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming and defeat weapons.

The company’s integrated systems will provide early warning, classification of and mitigation against drone threats. Dedrone's capabilities have been leveraged by the U.S. military , allied and coalition forces, correctional facilities, airports, utilities and corporations.

"We're excited to partner with Dedrone to provide counter-drone capabilities to our global customer base," Brady concluded.

About General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), provides mission critical solutions to those who lead, serve and protect the world we live in. We are a technology integrator and original equipment manufacturer with deep domain expertise in ground, sea, air, space and cyberspace. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, General Dynamics Mission Systems employs more than 12,000 people worldwide.