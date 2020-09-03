Radiance Technologies Promotes Tim Tinsley as EVP of Defense

Tim Tinsley EVP of Defense Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies has promoted Tim Tinsley as executive vice president for the company’s Defense Sector , Radiance reported on Thursday. Prior to his promotion, Tinsley served as senior vice president of the Integration and Prototyping Group .

In his new role, Tinsley will provide executive leadership across the characterization and weaponization of directed energy, development and fielding of hypersonic technologies , the proliferation of military, civilian and commercial space, evaluation of weapon systems and the development of prototype advanced technology solutions.

Tinsley joined Radiance in 2004, and he has held a variety of senior leadership roles across program management, technology development, business development, operations and management. Since joining the company, he has significantly grown and diversified aerospace and defense technology areas for Radiance.

He has focused specifically in aviation, weapon systems, sensor systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance , and test and evaluation markets. Prior to joining Radiance, Tinsley worked in commercial manufacturing and missile defense industries, and has held positions with Booz Allen Hamilton , Schafer Corporation and International Paper .

Tinsley is a Distinguished Fellow of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Alabama.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies.

From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.