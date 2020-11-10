Curtiss-Wright’s PacStar Business Wins Contract to Support US Army Modernization Network

Lynn Bamford Curtiss-Wright

PacStar , which was recently acquired by Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions , has been awarded a five-year contract to support U.S. Army network modernization efforts , under Project Manager Tactical Network (PM TN), the company reported on Tuesday.

“IQ-Core Software will help integrate NetOps with cyber and mission operations, equipping the Army with a unified approach for unmatched visibility, control, and situational awareness of tactical networks,” said Lynn Bamford , president, Defense and Power Segments, Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Under the contract, PacStar will deliver more than 9,000 licenses of its IQ-Core Software to enable secure, tactical and distributed network management. The company’s efforts will enable the U.S. Army to advance network operations visibility and control.

“We remain committed to delivering best-in-class battlefield NetOps solutions, and we are thrilled to continue our work with the U.S. Army for the deployment of IQ-Core Software across PM Tactical Networks,” Bamford added.

IQ-Core Software is a comprehensive management software application that will deliver unprecedented Network Operations Center (NOC)-to-node management capabilities for enhanced battlefield NetOps.

IQ-Core Software will also integrate with on-the-move communications capabilities to enable network management for an expanded range of tactical devices. IQ-Core Software will increase visibility, reduce complexity and lower expenses.

“PacStar is proud to continue to support the U.S. Army with this deployment to deliver enhanced communications capabilities for the PM TN,” said Peggy Miller , senior general manager, PacStar. “IQ-Core Software’s ability to increase network visibility and deliver simplified network management at a low cost will help the Army with invaluable communications modernization.”