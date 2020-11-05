Unanet

DARPA Releases BAA for Disinformation Campaign Prevention Effort

Brenda Marie Rivers November 5, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has issued a broad agency announcement to identify potential sources of technologies and techniques to help the government combat disinformation campaigns.

DARPA said in a notice posted Oct. 26th on the beta SAM website that the Influence Campaign Awareness and Sensemaking (INCAS) effort seeks to help analysts identify and track geopolitical influence campaigns that spread misinformation and false narratives through online channels.

According to the BAA, DARPA’s Information Innovation Office intends to use research proposals focused on digital marketing analysis tools and natural language processing to analyze audience demographics and generate predictions. 

INCAS tools will use publicly available data from sources such as online news media and social networking platforms to segment respondent populations. The tools are meant to link influence indicators and population response across various platforms and time periods, the notice states. 

The INCAS toolkit must also be interoperable with a testbed infrastructure for subsequent demonstration activities. Responses to the BAA are due on Jan. 8, 2021.

