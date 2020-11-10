Novetta Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award; Tiffanny Gates Quoted

Tiffanny Gates President

Novetta has been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, Eugene Scalia , as a 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award recipient , the company reported on Tuesday.

“We are extremely proud to have received a Gold Medallion Award for the third year in a row,” said Novetta president, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran Tiffanny Gates . Gates is also a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “It recognizes our commitment to hiring veterans and helping the nearly 33% of our workforce who are veterans develop meaningful, long-term careers.”

Novetta offers a veteran-focused program, NovettaVETS, that supports veteran staff as they transition from the military to the civilian workforce. The program provides mentorship and leadership coaching through dedicated human resources personnel.

NovettaVETS advocates for internal awareness of veteran concerns, and raises funds to support veteran charities. During the annual NovettaVETS Summit, the company recognizes and thanks veteran employees, as well as raises funds to support veteran charities.

While this year’s summit has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Novetta still raised over $7,000 for the Fisher House Foundation via a company-wide, virtual trivia challenge.

In addition, Novetta participates in the DoD SkillBridge Program and partners with MSSA for Veterans and Hiring our Heroes to further support military personnel within the GovCon sector.

About Novetta

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, open source analytics, cloud engineering, DevSecOps, and multi-INT analytics for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1,300 employees across the U.S.