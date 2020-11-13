ODNI Names Matthew Kozma as IC CIO; John Ratcliffe Quoted

Matthew Kozma CIO Intelligence Community

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has selected Matthew Kozma to assume the role of chief information officer (CIO) of the intelligence community (IC), FedScoop reported on Friday. Kozma will succeed John Sherman , who left to join the DoD as principal deputy CIO in July. La’Naia Jones has served as acting CIO since Sherman’s departure.

“As a U.S. Air Force veteran of 25 years, he brings a wealth of experience in space, research and development, intelligence, as well as private sector and international security cooperation,” said director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe . “We look forward to his leadership in modernizing and advancing the IC IT enterprise.”

As CIO, Kozma will work to coordinate the investment in and management of the IT enterprise across the IC. He will also collaborate with CIOs and other senior leaders in the community’s 17 agencies to advise the director of national intelligence.

Kozma will focus his efforts on the IC’s continued transition to the cloud, through its multi-billion-dollar Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) contract, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence.

He is also responsible for the IT infrastructure and enterprise architecture investments of all 17 IC elements and is charged with ensuring research and development activities that enhance integration, interoperability and capability alignment across the IC.

Prior to joining the IC, Kozma most recently served as the executive agent for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Unified Platform and Joint Cyber Command and Control . In his position, Kozma led the department’s work to “optimize investments, close critical cyberspace capability gaps, and ensure delivery of resilient, agile, secure and effective cyberspace capability solutions to the warfighter,” as stated in DoD’s job description.