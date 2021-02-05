FBI Awards Telos Risk Assessment Contract to Integrate Xacta

Telos

Telos has been awarded a potential $13.5 million contract by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to integrate the company’s Xacta solution and establish an interactive, real-time risk assessment capability across its risk management framework workloads , Telos reported on Wednesday.

Xacta has already been leveraged by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). With the solution, the FBI wants to shorten the time it takes to grant contractors permission to access its systems, so its assessors can focus on more pressing security issues.

“With its seamless deployment and automation, Xacta was the logical answer to mitigate the challenges. Xacta has been successfully deployed across the federal government including the Intelligence Community, civilian agencies and the Department of Defense, and we are excited to extend this work to the FBI,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos .

Telos will provide governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) support to the FBI’s Enterprise Information Security Section. The company will also help optimize technology, people and processes.

In addition, Telos will install, integrate and support Xacta within the Commercial Cloud Services (C2S), Secret Commercial Cloud Services (S-C2S) and GovCloud architectures. Xacta offers a customizable user interface, inherited security controls and status visibility.

Telos’ solution features enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions to meet the challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization.