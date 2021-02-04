Idaho National Laboratory Introduces Engineering-Based Cybersecurity Approach

Cybersecurity Approach

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) created an approach that employs engineering design principles to mitigate cyberattacks on utility operations.

Developed by INL in partnership with industry, government and the academia, the Consequence-driven Cyber-informed Engineering (CCE) method is a think-like-the-adversary approach that recognizes gaps on online services and technologies, the laboratory said Tuesday.

INL Cybersecurity Researchers Sarah Freeman and Andy Bochman released a book that tackles the approach in an effort to train employees at public utilities in defending from cyberattacks.

INL received $20 million in funds from Congress and the Department of Energy (DOE) in 2018 to continue the development of the CCE method. The laboratory supported hands-on security activities with large utilities and worked with utility operators to help enhance understanding of targeted cyberattacks and create mitigation measures.

The laboratory provided California-based firm West Yost a license to use the CCE method.