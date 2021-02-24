Perspecta Receives $38M to Support Defense Manpower Data Center for DOD; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Jeff Bohling SVP Perspecta Defense Group

Perspecta announced on Wednesday that the company has received a potential five-year, $38 million contract award to continue supporting the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) with a mission-critical program for contractor management for the Department of Defense (DOD).

Through the new award, Persepcta will modernize the Synchronized Predeployment and Operational Tracker – Enterprise Suite (SPOT-ES) to enable the DMDC to monitor threats in environments with deployed contractors.

"DMDC will benefit from Perspecta's ingenuity and drive to optimize digital environments while ensuring cyber resiliency," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president of Perspecta's Defense Group. "The SPOT-ES award is reflective of Perspecta's growing impact on mission-critical programs within the DOD."

The company will also work to inform DOD decision makers about the status of personnel, training and security related to humanitarian and peacekeeping missions. Perspecta will also provide cloud migration, software development, quality assurance, 24/7 help desk support and training.

About Perspecta Inc.

