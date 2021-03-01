Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Takes Helm Over DISA, DOD Information Network

Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Director DISA

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton has turned over her leadership over the Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner.

Skinner is now DISA director and commander of Joint Force Headquarters – DODIN, following a turnover ceremony that took place Friday at Fort George G. Meade, DISA said the same day.

Skinner formerly served as U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's director for command, control, communications and cyber. He began his military service in 1989 and went on to to fill roles related to communications systems, database engineering and information operations.

His career over the past decade includes work as DISA's chief of staff and deputy commander of Air Force Space Command.

Assuming Norton’s role, Skinner previously served as the director of Command, Control, Communications and Cyber (C4) for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii. He was responsible for C4 across the largest regional combatant command enabling joint and coalition operations.

He also provided senior leadership and management of Indo-Pacific and global C4 resources to support the headquarters and the forces of four component commands, four sub-unified commands and all joint task forces.

The process is already underway with the Defense Technical Information Center already transitioning help desk and IT personnel into DISA, Norton said. More migration is expected to happen under Skinner’s directorship.

“We must act with the speed and direction to stay ahead of the competition and provide our senior leaders with decision space, and our warfighters with operational maneuver,” Skinner said.

The turnover also concludes Norton's 34 years of military service. The retiring military officer, a former Wash100 Award winner, was part of the U.S. Navy where she held various roles such as commander of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Bahrain.