CACI Receives $700M BPA to Provide National Security Investigations for DHS; John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci President

CACI International announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a potential five-year, $700 million multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide national security investigations to the department.

“CACI looks forward to applying its more than 17 years of experience supporting national security investigations to help protect the Department of Homeland Security and the integrity of its people and mission,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI International and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The company will provide enterprise technology and support the full range of case types for DHS and their components. In addition, the contract award will expand the list of government customers that CACI can provide national security investigations for, which includes the intelligence community and the Department of Defense (DOD).

CACI’s efficient investigations business model is a true differentiator. CACI uses a scalable delivery model and stations investigators around the country, ensuring industry-leading training, shared lessons learned, and the delivery of higher quality and more timely work.

