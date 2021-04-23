Oceanography Vet Rick Spinrad Nominated NOAA Administrator

Rick Spinrad Professor OSU

Rick Spinrad, formerly the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) chief scientist, has been nominated to lead the agency and serve as the undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere.

Spinrad teaches oceanography as a professor at Oregon State University and serves on the National Academies' Ocean Studies Board, the White House said Thursday. He was NOAA's chief scientist in the Obama administration and co-managed the White House Committee in pursuit of ocean research.

The oceanography professional is also a recipient of the U.S. Navy's Distinguished Civilian Service Award and the Presidential Rank Awards. The Navy award is a result of his time with the service as a senior executive.

Spinrad is among multiple nominees announced by President Biden on Earth Day.