White House Eyes New Regulations for Securing Software Supply Chain

Brenda Marie Rivers April 9, 2021 News, Technology

President Biden plans to issue an executive order that will focus on addressing recent cybersecurity issues that could impact the software supply chain, Defense One reported Thursday.

Jeff Greene, acting senior director for cybersecurity at the National Security Council (NSC), told attendees at a Cybersecurity Coalition event that binding requirements under the executive order will be established after at least six months.

He added that the criteria will likely fall under the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) purview. The White House is also rolling out a program to address potential issues associated with the order’s scope, said Greene.

“We're going to need all developers who are selling software to the government to implement more rigorous and predictable mechanisms to ensure that their products and their software behave, both as intended and as designed,” said Greene.

