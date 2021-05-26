Booz Allen, Databricks Partner To Drive AI Development; SVP John Larson Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Databricks to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI) to meet federal agencies’ data challenges and advance their missions.

“Combining Booz Allen’s deep technical expertise and mission knowledge with Databricks’ rich Lakehouse Platform will deliver truly powerful AI insights and outcomes for defense, federal civilian and intelligence agencies as they face the most urgent national data challenges,” commented John Larson , senior vice president with Booz Allen Hamilton.

“The accelerated collaboration, scale and data-driven insights that this partnership brings will add tremendous value for our federal clients as they leverage these advanced capabilities to serve our national priorities,” added Larson.

The partnership between Booz Allen and Databricks will create three critical applications that are vital resources for data-driven insights and decision-making. Including scalable enterprise AI operations, fraud, waste and abuse detection and mitigation and genomics data processing.

Booz Allen will deliver scalable machine learning workflows to accelerate AI initiatives beyond the lab to deploy them to the enterprise and enable trusted, machine-led insights in real-time. The partnership will leverage AI as a powerful tool for detecting patterns and anomalies in massive amounts of data, such as those processed by healthcare and financial organizations.

As to the genomics data processing application, the companies will use AI to bring develop computing power to help agencies unlock value from data to improve insights.

“The ability to uncover actionable insights from data has never been more important as enterprises look to adapt, innovate and better prepare for the future in an uncertain world,” said Howard Levenson , general manager of Databricks Federal.

“We’re excited to be working with Booz Allen as they leverage the power of Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform to help organizations solve their toughest problems with data. We look forward to seeing the value this partnership delivers for our joint customers,” Levenson added.