Air Force Works on Cloud-Based Aircraft Transit Planning System

JMPS Open Mission System

The airspace mission planning division at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts is developing a cloud-based application to support the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control vision.

USAF said Monday the tool will use a collaborative microservice-based platform, called the JMPS Open Mission System, and the Cloud One computing environment as part of a project to update the branch’s Joint Mission Planning System.

The service has used JMPS software in military aircraft operation, refueling and training since 2008.

Emily Coppin, program manager at Hanscom’s airspace mission planning division, said the team will apply a service-oriented architecture to automate the current system and manage user experience.

JMPS recorded 75 percent faster reporting rate during an October 2020 virtual demonstration with the branch’s CloudOne environment.

The team at Hanscom expects its JOMS architecture to be fully deployed in 2027.