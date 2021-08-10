Unanet

Dave Young Named SVP of Strategic Sales for Lumen Technologies; Zain Ahmed Appointed Public Sector SVP

William McCormick August 10, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Technology, Wash100

Dave Young Named SVP of Strategic Sales for Lumen Technologies; Zain Ahmed Appointed Public Sector SVP
Dave Young SVP of Strategic Sales Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies announced on Tuesday that the company has appointed Dave Young, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, into the newly created role of senior vice president of Strategic Sales, which has also led to Zain Ahmed taking Young’s previous role as the senior vice president of Lumen’s Public Sector. 

"I’m excited that Dave and Zain, two of our strongest sales leaders, are both taking on new roles that will position Lumen to grow our strategic enterprise and public sector business for years to come,” said Ed Morche, president of the Lumen North American Enterprise and Public Sector team.

Both Young and Ahmed will report to Morche and Young’s former public sector leadership team will now report to Ahmed directly. Under his new role, leaders from the Lumen System Integrator, Global Hyperscaler, Digital Ventures and Indirect Sales groups will report to Young. 

Young has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sector while Ahmed has over 20 years of experience supporting government agencies with technology solutions. 

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Foreign Military Sales

AFLCMC Develops IDIQ Contract to Speed Up FMS Competition Process; Lt. Col. John Kosobud Quoted

A small team from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has developed an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract designed to speed up and enhance the competition process for Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The $950 million Engineering  Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) aimed at awarding nonstandard aircraft systems to FMS customers, features a pool composed of vendors that underwent competition. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved