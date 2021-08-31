White House Cites Climate Change, Emerging Tech as R&D Priorities for FY23 Budget

White House

The White House has issued a memorandum outlining the administration’s research and development priorities that federal agencies should include in their budget proposals for fiscal year 2023, Government Executive reported Monday.

The multiagency R&D priorities listed in the memo are pandemic readiness and prevention; tackling climate change; research and innovation in emerging and critical technologies; innovation for equity; and national security and economic resilience.

For addressing climate change, priorities are climate science, innovation in clean energy technologies and infrastructure, climate adaptation and resilience, monitoring and measurement and nature-based climate solutions for mitigation and adaptation.

The document also calls on agencies to collaborate to advance public-private partnerships and foster research and innovation in support of U.S. industries and jobs in the areas of artificial intelligence, quantum information science, microelectronics, advanced communications technologies, robotics, high-performance computing, biotechnology and space technologies.

“Agencies should coordinate to leverage these technologies to ensure the sharing and use of the vast troves of Federal Government datasets to enable large-scale data analysis, and high-fidelity, high-resolution modeling and simulation to address critical challenges in public health, climate science, and disaster resilience,” the document reads.

Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Eric Lander, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, issued the memo to executive departments and agencies Friday.

