Former GSA Administrator Emily Murphy Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner, Coach

Emily Murphy Partner

Former General Services Administration Administrator, Emily Murphy , has been tapped as CEO Coaching International ’s newest partner and coach.

Murphy, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, will utilize her experience in government contracting and federal agency leadership to coach growth-focused CEOs in optimizing their organizations’ performance, the company said.

"Emily brings to the table extraordinary experience from her many years of serving as an attorney and high-ranking government official," said CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International, Mark Moses , explaining that Murphy will be an asset to the company’s coaching services.

Throughout her tenure with the GSA , Murphy notably oversaw a budget of $37.3 billion and increased the agency’s contract sales by over 36 percent in three years. Murphy also helped the GSA re-engineer their leasing process and modernize their contracting program , which reduced lease carryovers by 40 percent and saved the agency over $3.4 billion.

Prior to her role with GSA, Murphy served as general counsel and vice president of operations at TerreStar National Services, where she implemented a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the DoD that allowed the company to develop their satellite technology and advance growth trajectories.

Murphy shared, "I've spent my career focused on delivering tangible results across a variety of industries, with a record of significantly increasing revenues, decreasing costs, and improving customer satisfaction.”

She added that her passion for helping organizations realize their full potential will position her to deliver innovative services in her new role with CEO Coaching.