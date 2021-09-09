Vertosoft Named as New Distributor for Harness

Vertosoft

Vertosoft announced on Thursday that the company has been named the new Government Distributor for Harness. Harness’ modern software delivery platform will now be available to Federal, state, and local governments through Vertosoft’s vast Partner network and robust Government Procurement Vehicles.

“We are thrilled to add Harness to our technology portfolio,” said Chet Hayes, Vertosoft’s chief technology officer. “As many government organizations and their system integrators mature in their DevSecOps process, they realize tools like Spinnaker and Jenkins are just not enough or are too inflexible. These organizations will benefit from the Harness platform which is designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production.”

The Harness software delivery platform allows agencies to reduce the number of repetitive DevOps tasks by automating them in a single, unified pipeline. Building, deploying, and managing pipelines are now a bottleneck of the past. With Harness empowering agencies, they can shift their time and money to more pressing matters with the confidence needed to support the mission.

Paul Almeida, Harness’ Vice President of Public Sector commented that “Harness is excited to partner with Vertosoft as our public sector distributor. With their experience providing the government with new and innovative technologies, we look forward to bringing our government customers the industry’s first intelligent software delivery platform.”

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

About Harness

Harness was created to help every company build and deliver software with the speed and quality of the world’s top software firms. Customers expect top tier software—but most companies don’t have the budget or developer time/talent to execute. Enter Harness: your ticket to becoming an elite performer in software delivery.