2026 Wash100 Popular Vote. Pavan Pidugu and Matt Desch debut high while Srini Attili and Rohit Gupta climb the ranks.
2026 Wash100 Popular Vote week nine rankings, including Navy's Hung Cao still at number one.
/

High-Impact Debuts From Pavan Pidugu, Matt Desch Shake Up 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote

6 mins read

The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote is surging into a high-stakes phase with only three weeks left in this exciting competition. Industry leaders are still making decisive moves up the leaderboard while new contenders emerge with force.  

Make sure to cast your votes before April 30th—all participants receive 10 votes—to elevate your top choices for the 2026 win. With rankings shifting and momentum accelerating, the competition is becoming more intense and unpredictable by the day.

Who Are the New Forces Shaking Up the Leaderboard?

This week brought a powerful infusion of new energy, with high-impact debuts that are immediately reshaping the competitive landscape.

Pavan Pidugu, chief digital and information officer at the Department of Transportation (and a keynote speaker for the upcoming 2026 Digital Transformation Summit), enters the leaderboard at an impressive No. 15, instantly placing him in the heart of the competition. Debuting at this level underscores the influence he brings and the enthusiasm behind his candidacy. 

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium, is another standout addition, arriving at No. 11 and immediately establishing himself among the top industry contenders. His high-ranking debut reflects significant recognition from the GovCon community and positions him as a key player to watch in the weeks ahead.

Which Industry Leaders Are Making the Biggest Moves?

Beyond the headline climbers, the broader leaderboard is alive with upward energy as leaders gain ground and tighten the competition.

Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels continues to anchor the private-sector field at No. 6, but just below him, a wave of movement is redefining the race.

Srini AttiliSAIC EVP of the civilian business group, delivered one of the most dramatic climbs of the week, vaulting from No. 20 to No. 8. Breaking into the top 10 in commanding fashion, Attili’s rise signals a powerful surge of support and positions him as a serious contender as the competition tightens.

Rohit Gupta, CEO of Aretum, is also gaining ground at a critical moment, advancing from No. 10 to No. 9. His continued upward trajectory reflects growing visibility and strong voter backing, reinforcing his place among the top-tier industry leaders.

Jake Frazer, president and co-founder of Precision Talent Solutions, continues to build traction, moving from No. 22 to No. 23. As one of the fastest-rising leaders in the lower tier, Frazer is proving that sustained support can quickly translate into upward movement.

Which Industry Leaders Are Holding Strong in the Heart of the Leaderboard?

Beyond the headline climbers, a powerful story is unfolding in the middle of the rankings where a core group of industry leaders continues to hold firm and command sustained support week after week.

The range following the top 10 has become one of the most competitive and resilient segments of the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote. Leaders like AT&T VP of Defense and Homeland Tang Pham (No. 16), SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh (No. 19), CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango (No. 20), and Parsons President and CEO Carey Smith (No. 21) have consistently remained in the mix, demonstrating enduring backing from voters.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler (No. 12), CACI President and CEO John Mengucci (No. 13), Director of Golden Dome for America Gen. Michael Guetlein (No. 14), and Steve Escaravage (No. 17), president of Booz Allen Hamilton’s defense technology group, continue to anchor this tightly packed tier. Rounding out this critical segment, DOW Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies (No. 18),  remains firmly on the leaderboard ahead of her keynote address at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit, April 22. 

The competitors’ ability to maintain position amid rising competition speaks to strong, sustained engagement from their supporters. In a race defined by momentum, consistency is proving just as powerful. These leaders are holding their ground and setting the stage for potential breakout moves in the final stretch of the competition.

Why Is This a Defining Moment in the Race?

With major climbs, high-impact debuts and tightening competition across the leaderboard, the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote could be anyone’s race. Momentum is vital, positions are shifting and the outcome remains wide open.

Every vote has the power to propel rising leaders like Attili, Gupta and Frazer even higher—or to fuel the next breakout surge from newcomers like Pidugu and Desch.

The competition is fierce. Now is the time to make your voice heard—cast your votes today to decide which leaders rise in the final weeks of the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote.

Related Articles

Department of Health and Human Services logo. HHS has moved its payroll system to the cloud to accelerate service delivery.
HHS Moves Payroll System to Cloud

The Department of Health and Human Services has transitioned its payroll system to the cloud as part of a push to accelerate service delivery, improve interoperability and advance the shift to a shared human resource platform. The department’s move to a cloud-based payroll system highlights the kind of digital transformation reshaping federal operations today. Government leaders driving AI adoption and enterprise IT modernization efforts will share insights at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now! HHS said Wednesday the replacement of the COBOL-based payroll system seeks to address increasing operational complexity and rising maintenance costs tied to

Peter Reddy. The former ASN (RDA) was appointed as executive director of NAVSEA Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers.
Navy Taps Peter Reddy to Lead NAVSEA Warfare Centers Amid Engineering, Shipbuilding Pressures

The U.S. Navy has named Peter Reddy as executive director of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers, placing a senior engineering and acquisition official in charge of the service’s core technical enterprise at a time of mounting pressure on fleet delivery and modernization. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 convenes a high-level assembly of Navy leaders, defense officials and industry innovators to navigate the emerging technologies and modernization priorities critical to the future of naval dominance. Register now! Reddy most recently served as deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research,

Kirsten Davies. Pentagon CIO Davies on data-driven modernization strategy for digital transformation.
Why Data Superiority Is the Cornerstone of the DOW’s Digital Transformation Strategy

In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity in late March, Pentagon Chief Information Officer and Wash100 Award winner Kirsten Davies outlined a strategy focused on breaking down legacy system silos, standardizing data architectures and accelerating the delivery of real-time analytics to warfighters at the tactical edge.  Davies emphasized that the department’s modernization push is centered on turning vast, distributed data into actionable insight through a unified digital ecosystem, shifting from fragmented IT environments to an integrated, data-centric model that supports continuous operations, enhances situational awareness and strengthens mission effectiveness. Davies is keynoting the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, providing a unique