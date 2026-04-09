The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote is surging into a high-stakes phase with only three weeks left in this exciting competition. Industry leaders are still making decisive moves up the leaderboard while new contenders emerge with force.

Make sure to cast your votes before April 30th—all participants receive 10 votes—to elevate your top choices for the 2026 win. With rankings shifting and momentum accelerating, the competition is becoming more intense and unpredictable by the day.

Who Are the New Forces Shaking Up the Leaderboard?

This week brought a powerful infusion of new energy, with high-impact debuts that are immediately reshaping the competitive landscape.

Pavan Pidugu , chief digital and information officer at the Department of Transportation (and a keynote speaker for the upcoming 2026 Digital Transformation Summit ), enters the leaderboard at an impressive No. 15, instantly placing him in the heart of the competition. Debuting at this level underscores the influence he brings and the enthusiasm behind his candidacy.

Matt Desch , CEO of Iridium , is another standout addition, arriving at No. 11 and immediately establishing himself among the top industry contenders. His high-ranking debut reflects significant recognition from the GovCon community and positions him as a key player to watch in the weeks ahead.

Which Industry Leaders Are Making the Biggest Moves?

Beyond the headline climbers, the broader leaderboard is alive with upward energy as leaders gain ground and tighten the competition.

Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels continues to anchor the private-sector field at No. 6, but just below him, a wave of movement is redefining the race.

Srini Attili , SAIC EVP of the civilian business group, delivered one of the most dramatic climbs of the week, vaulting from No. 20 to No. 8. Breaking into the top 10 in commanding fashion, Attili’s rise signals a powerful surge of support and positions him as a serious contender as the competition tightens.

Rohit Gupta , CEO of Aretum , is also gaining ground at a critical moment, advancing from No. 10 to No. 9. His continued upward trajectory reflects growing visibility and strong voter backing, reinforcing his place among the top-tier industry leaders.

Jake Frazer , president and co-founder of Precision Talent Solutions , continues to build traction, moving from No. 22 to No. 23. As one of the fastest-rising leaders in the lower tier, Frazer is proving that sustained support can quickly translate into upward movement.

Which Industry Leaders Are Holding Strong in the Heart of the Leaderboard?

Beyond the headline climbers, a powerful story is unfolding in the middle of the rankings where a core group of industry leaders continues to hold firm and command sustained support week after week.

The range following the top 10 has become one of the most competitive and resilient segments of the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote . Leaders like AT&T VP of Defense and Homeland Tang Pham (No. 16), SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh (No. 19), CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango (No. 20), and Parsons President and CEO Carey Smith (No. 21) have consistently remained in the mix, demonstrating enduring backing from voters.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler (No. 12), CACI President and CEO John Mengucci (No. 13), Director of Golden Dome for America Gen. Michael Guetlein (No. 14), and Steve Escaravage (No. 17), president of Booz Allen Hamilton’s defense technology group, continue to anchor this tightly packed tier. Rounding out this critical segment, DOW Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies (No. 18), remains firmly on the leaderboard ahead of her keynote address at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit , April 22.

The competitors’ ability to maintain position amid rising competition speaks to strong, sustained engagement from their supporters. In a race defined by momentum, consistency is proving just as powerful. These leaders are holding their ground and setting the stage for potential breakout moves in the final stretch of the competition.

Why Is This a Defining Moment in the Race?

With major climbs, high-impact debuts and tightening competition across the leaderboard, the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote could be anyone’s race. Momentum is vital, positions are shifting and the outcome remains wide open.

Every vote has the power to propel rising leaders like Attili, Gupta and Frazer even higher—or to fuel the next breakout surge from newcomers like Pidugu and Desch.

The competition is fierce. Now is the time to make your voice heard— cast your votes today to decide which leaders rise in the final weeks of the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote.