CISA has named Ryan Donaghy as its first COO

The veteran cybersecurity and infrastructure leader previously served at TSA

Donaghy will oversee operations, policy and strategic coordination efforts

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Ryan Donaghy as its first chief operating officer.

What Will Donaghy Oversee as COO?

CISA announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post Friday, marking Donaghy’s return to the agency’s senior leadership team after previously supporting mission operations at the Transportation Security Administration.

As COO, she will serve as principal adviser to CISA leadership on agency operations, financial and acquisition management, policy development, and interagency coordination supporting strategic priorities. She will also help coordinate enterprise programs and ensure operational activities align with agency leadership priorities and federal requirements.

DHS and CISA leaders, alongside industry executives, will discuss cybersecurity, infrastructure protection and emerging technology priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit. Scheduled for Nov. 12, the event will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions focused on agency operations, mission requirements and public-private collaboration. Register now!

Who Is Ryan Donaghy?

Donaghy has been with CISA since 2016 and has held multiple leadership positions supporting the agency’s infrastructure security, stakeholder engagement and cybersecurity missions.

She previously served as deputy assistant director for stakeholder engagement and, in 2023, joined the Senior Executive Service as the inaugural associate director for planning and innovation. Donaghy was also appointed as deputy branch chief for policy, rulemaking and engagement; senior data scientist; and management and program analyst.

CISA said Donaghy has represented the agency on issues involving cyber and physical security, emerging technologies, cyber-physical resilience, and risk management.

Before joining CISA, Donaghy spent more than a decade in academia, serving as an instructor and researcher at several universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles; Northeastern University; Emerson College; and Arizona State University.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from Muskingum University, master’s degrees from Arizona State University and Harvard University, and a doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles.