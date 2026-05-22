Vice Adm. Douglas L. Williams will lead the Navy’s PAE SSP starting in June

He will replace Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., who is retiring after over three decades of naval service

Gain a better understanding of the Navy’s evolving acquisition strategy and priorities at the 2026 Navy Summit

The Senate has confirmed Vice Adm. Douglas L. Williams as director of the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs , or PAE SSP, effective June. Williams will succeed Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., who is retiring after more than 37 years of naval service, the Navy said Wednesday.

Navy leaders will discuss service efforts to accelerate acquisition of advanced warfighter capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces, will deliver the keynote at the event. Secure your tickets today.

Who Is Douglas Williams?

Williams currently serves as director for test at the Missile Defense Agency, a role he has held since 2022. He also briefly served as MDA’s acting director in 2023.

Before joining MDA, he held multiple leadership positions at SSP, including as the 18th technical director and deputy direct reporting program manager.

His naval career includes service aboard USS Anchorage and USS Jarrett and deployment to Djibouti, Africa, as part of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa.

Williams graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in ocean engineering and earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.

What Are the Responsibilities of the PAE Strategic Systems Programs?

PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system aboard Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The PAE also oversees the integration of the Trident II D5 Life Extension weapon system on Columbia-class submarines.