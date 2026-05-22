Snowflake is offering agencies discounts for its computer and storage services under a OneGov agreement with GSA

GSA Administrator Edward Forst said the agreement will break down data silos to accelerate the adoption of AI tools tailored for each agency’s mission

Senior government leaders will discuss AI use cases in federal civilian agencies at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29

The General Services Administration has entered into a OneGov agreement with Snowflake , an artificial intelligence data cloud company, to accelerate federal adoption of AI and support government modernization.

GSA said Thursday the agreement gives federal agencies access to discounted Snowflake services through September 2027.

Scaling AI use in federal civilian agencies, such as GSA, will be a key topic at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. Senior government leaders will be present to identify potential AI use cases and future plans to deploy advanced technologies to support agency missions. Sign up today to secure your spot!

What Is Snowflake Offering to Government Customers?

New federal Snowflake customers will receive a 20 percent discount on computer services and a 26.67 percent discount on storage services. Agencies may also get up to 50 percent reduced consumption costs as usage of Snowflake services increases.

GSA Administrator Edward Forst said the agreement provides agencies with tools that break down data silos.

“With stronger cross-agency data capabilities, we can accelerate AI tools tailored to each agency’s mission,” he stated. “We’re already seeing promising early projects, and through OneGov, GSA is delivering a unified federal approach that saves taxpayer dollars and increases value for the American people.”

What Is OneGov?

Launched in 2025, the OneGov initiative is GSA’s broader strategy to modernize federal procurement by standardizing pricing and acquisition terms across agencies .

According to GSA, OneGov is designed to streamline access to commercial technologies, improve cybersecurity protections and create more transparent pricing structures for government customers.

GSA has signed additional OneGov agreements with Meta , Google , Palo Alto Networks , Broadcom , SAP and Cohesity .

GSA Plans to Set New Rules for AI Procurement in Government

The new agreement comes as GSA pursues reforms on government procurement of AI systems.