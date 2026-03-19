The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote , now underway for over six weeks,is heating up — and if this week’s shifts are any indication, we’re just getting started.

The Wash100 Popular Vote is an annual contest where the GovCon community can show their support for the most influential government and industry leaders recognized by the prestigious Wash100 Award.

Momentum is building across the board as executives climb the rankings, new contenders enter the race and competition tightens in nearly every tier, setting the stage for even bigger shake-ups in the weeks ahead. Join in on the competition — cast your vote here !

Who Is Shaping the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote?

One of the most notable movers this week is Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels , who surged past the 1,000-vote mark to 1,036 votes — a massive jump that solidifies his No. 6 position and puts pressure on the top five.

Gen. Dan Caine , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also posted a strong increase in votes, strengthening his spot on the leaderboard, while SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler continues her steady ascent in the dynamic top 10.

But the biggest shake-up in the top 10 comes from Gen. Michael Guetlein . After sitting outside the upper tier for much of the race, Guetlein rocketed into the top 10 with more than 100 votes this week, overtaking several contenders in a decisive move — one small step for the general, one giant step for the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote .

Which Executives Are Making Waves?

The middle of the leaderboard is where competition is fiercest — and most volatile.

Aretum CEO Rohit Gupta and AT&T Executive Tang Pham remain neck-and-neck, with only a few votes separating them as they battle for the last spot in the top 10.

The 2025 Wash100 Popular Vote winner, DeEtte Gray , president of U.S. operations at CACI, leaped into 12th, bounding ahead of several peers and advancing her bid for a second consecutive win.

In a sign of growing momentum, Stephanie Mango , president of CGI Federal, surged in rank this week, moving up two spots to 14th place. The executive has been increasing her position every week this year, as she steadily makes her way toward the top.

Any of these leaders could take over the top 10 in the next week — make sure to cast your vote !

Who Are the New Entrants & Rising Voices?

This week brings fresh energy to the leaderboard, and the new contenders are already making moves.

Immediately gaining ground, Jake Frazer , co-founder and president of Precision Talent Solutions, debuts at No. 26, signaling he’s one to watch.

Entering right behind at No. 27, SAIC’s Barbara Supplee sailed onto the leaderboard, adding even more competition to an already crowded field.

With new names jumping into the rankings and climbing fast, the race is only getting more intense.

Push Your Pick to the Top

The Wash100 Popular Vote is far from decided.

The leaderboard is alive with movement with candidates gaining hundreds of votes week over week, new names constantly entering the race and executives surging into the spotlight.

Every vote is shifting the narrative. Which rising contender will break into the top five?

It all comes down to you

Now is the time to make your voice heard and push your pick up the leaderboard.