Air Force Launches IT Storefront to Streamline Procurement

The Department of the Air Force has unveiled the Enterprise Information Technology as-a-Service, or EITaaS, Wave One IT Storefront, an online portal designed to facilitate the procurement of IT hardware and field services across the department.

As the Air Force advances efforts like the new EITaaS IT Storefront to modernize procurement and digital infrastructure, government and industry leaders continue to prioritize enterprise IT modernization. Save your seat now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, and hear experts discuss AI in mission-critical environments, mission engineering and other evolving strategies shaping federal IT.

What Capabilities Does EITaaS Wave One IT Storefront Offer?

The Air Force said Thursday the platform enables procurement officials to buy compliant IT products and manage orders through an approval process. It will run concurrently with the General Services Administration’s GSA Advantage website until that legacy ordering system is retired.

“IT Storefront is a modern online e-commerce platform tailored for DAF users,” said Samuel Murphy, EITaaS Wave One IT Storefront project manager. “We received feedback from the department regarding the need for streamlined procurement and are now looking forward to introducing users to the modernized online portal.”

IT Storefront offers order management, asset tracking, automated email notifications and vendor fulfillment functions. The platform allows users to place orders for IT products across multiple vendors within a single transaction while tracking order status and shipment updates.

“There is an easy way to view all procurement information on IT Storefront,” said Daniel Anderson, EITaaS software developer and IT Storefront architect. “Users can populate a shopping cart with product bundles to expedite the ordering process. Equipment custodian officers receive shipping notifications and vendor manifests will generate asset tags so ECOs are aware of shipped items that create better tracking of stocked inventory.”

The service directs users to adhere to local base or major command processes before placing orders in the system.

What Is EITaaS?

EITaaS is a DAF initiative that uses commercial services and industry best practices to deliver standardized, agile and innovative IT capabilities across the enterprise and allow service members to focus on mission-critical work.

EITaaS Wave One includes enterprise IT service management, a 24/7 service desk, end-user devices, field services and unified endpoint management capabilities to support users across the Air Force and the Space Force.