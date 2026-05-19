Matthew Anderson has been confirmed as NASA’s new deputy administrator

Anderson has served as a CACI executive since 2021

The appointment comes as the agency advances lunar and deep space priorities

The Senate has confirmed retired Air Force Col. Matthew Anderson as NASA’s deputy administrator, placing a national security and defense industry executive in one of the agency’s top leadership roles as NASA advances lunar exploration and broader space initiatives.

The Senate voted Monday to confirm Anderson following Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee approval earlier this year and a cloture vote last week.

Anderson will serve as the agency’s 16th deputy administrator and work alongside Administrator Jared Isaacman, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, to oversee NASA operations and strategic initiatives tied to the Trump administration’s national space priorities, NASAWatch reported.

What Will Anderson Oversee at NASA?

Anderson will support the agency’s goals of returning astronauts to the moon, securing a sustained lunar footprint and preparing for future Mars missions.

He will also help oversee NASA’s science, aeronautics and low-Earth orbit programs while focusing on operational execution and mission delivery.

Who Is Matthew Anderson?

Anderson has served as vice president and Space Force and Air Force client executive at CACI International since 2021 and as chief growth officer for the Space Force Association since 2023.

Before entering the private sector, he spent 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, including serving as senior liaison officer to U.S. Space Command, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

President Donald Trump nominated Anderson for the role in 2025.

In a LinkedIn post following his nomination, Anderson said he would help lead NASA “as we race to return Americans to the Moon, plant Old Glory on Mars, and usher in a new Golden Age of innovation.”