NPS has launched a AI master’s degree program with 20 sailors and Marines from Naval Information Forces

The program will train officers in machine learning and emerging AI technologies

The 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will examine digital modernization, autonomous systems and cyber resilience

The Naval Postgraduate School has launched a new master of science in artificial intelligence degree program with an inaugural cohort of 20 sailors and Marines from Naval Information Forces, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander of Naval Information Forces, established the one-year pilot program for officers who already possess programming experience or undergraduate degrees in computer science, Randy Pugh, NPS vice provost for warfare studies and director of the Office of Warfare Studies, said in an interview on FNN’s Ask the CIO.

Vernazza will deliver a keynote address at the 2026 Navy Summit. The Aug. 27 event will bring together senior Navy leaders, defense officials and industry executives to discuss digital modernization, autonomous systems, cyber resilience and other technologies shaping the future of naval operations. Book your spot now!

Pugh said the students will attend the program full-time beginning this summer.

What Roles Will Graduates Fill After Completing the Program?

Pugh said Naval Information Forces identified operational billets where graduates can support AI education and adoption efforts after completing the degree program.

“Another thing that Adm. Vernazza and his team understand is the value of these officers when they exit the program,” Pugh said. “They’re identifying these billets or these jobs within the operating force where they can go and continue to inform people about AI and educate people about what AI is and is not and what it can and cannot do. They also will lead those efforts as change agents and thought leaders within those organizations to accelerate the adoption and integration of AI in the Navy.”

The curriculum includes instruction on machine learning concepts such as supervised learning, unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning, along with coursework focused on emerging AI technologies and applications.

Students will also complete thesis or capstone projects designed to address operational challenges.

How Does NVIDIA Support NPS AI Education Efforts?

As NPS expands its AI education initiatives through the new master’s degree program, the school is also strengthening its technology partnerships to support student training and research efforts.

Pugh said NPS’ partnership with NVIDIA provides access to the company’s Deep Learning Institute and AI-related training resources for students and faculty.

NPS is also receiving a $15 million AI supercomputer and access to NVIDIA’s Omniverse modeling and simulation platform through a cooperative research and development agreement signed in December 2024.