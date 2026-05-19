B&A has invested in defense AI startup Bad Monkey AI

The partnership is focusing on real-time decision-making at the tactical edge

The Intelligent Event Processor is designed for low-bandwidth and contested environments

B&A has made a strategic investment in defense technology company Bad Monkey AI, as the two companies seek to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence-driven operational decision-making tools for warfighters operating in contested environments.

The partnership was announced during SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, where defense firms and special operations leaders are showcasing next-generation operational technologies, B&A told ExecutiveGov on Tuesday.

What Does Bad Monkey AI Offer?

Washington, D.C.-based Bad Monkey AI is developing an Intelligent Event Processor, or IEP, platform designed to process and correlate large volumes of operational, sensor and telemetry data in real time.

The platform is intended for disconnected, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth environments, where traditional cloud-dependent AI architectures may not function reliably, and to help warfighters reduce cognitive overload, accelerate sensor-to-shooter timelines and improve decision-making at the tactical edge.

“Modern warfare and intelligence operations are no longer constrained by a lack of data, they are constrained by the ability to interpret and act on that data fast enough to matter,” said Carlton Reeves, founder and CEO of Bad Monkey AI.

How Does the Partnership Expand B&A’s Defense AI Strategy?

The investment combines Bad Monkey AI’s event-processing platform with B&A’s experience in integrating secure information technology systems for defense and intelligence customers.

Jonathan Evans, president and CEO of B&A, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on operationalizing emerging technologies across federal defense programs.

“Bad Monkey AI has tackled a problem the defense community has wrestled with for years: how to make sense of overwhelming data volumes at the speed the mission demands,” Evans said.

According to B&A Chief AI Officer Carl Muller, the combined capability is designed to support real-time data fusion and edge-based analytics while reducing reliance on centralized computing infrastructure.

Bad Monkey AI is participating in SOF Week’s Accelerator Alley startup showcase and pitch competition, while B&A is engaging with defense acquisition and operational leaders attending the conference.