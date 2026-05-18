Army seeks nearly $1 billion for counter-drone systems in FY27

Funding boost reflects growing focus on low-cost aerial threats

Service plans expanded investment in kinetic, EW and directed-energy defenses

The Army has requested nearly $1 billion in fiscal 2027 procurement funding for small counter-unmanned aircraft systems as the service accelerates efforts to defend troops and installations against low-cost drone threats increasingly shaping modern warfare, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

Under the Department of War’s proposed FY27 budget, the Army would receive $994 million for small counter-drone technologies, a sharp increase from the $596 million enacted for the same effort in FY26.

The Army’s broader modernization and resource allocation priorities will be a focus of the 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18. The event will examine how Army leaders are adapting contracting, technology modernization and operational planning efforts to support the service’s Army 2030 goals amid evolving battlefield requirements. Register now!

How Will the Army Spend the Counter-Drone Funding?

According to budget justification books, the service is pursuing a “system of systems” approach that combines sensors, electronic warfare, launchers, mobile platforms, and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors into an integrated counter-drone architecture.

The proposed FY27 spending plan includes:

$414 million for operational counter-UAS systems, including mobile and expeditionary platforms, sensors and batteries

for operational counter-UAS systems, including mobile and expeditionary platforms, sensors and batteries $165 million for fixed-site and homeland defense capabilities, including installation protection and logistics support

for fixed-site and homeland defense capabilities, including installation protection and logistics support $132 million for kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, including procurement of: 800 kinetic systems 29 non-kinetic systems 24 Next Generation Counter-UAS Missiles

for kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, including procurement of: $108 million for soldier-level counter-drone systems, including handheld and wearable technologies

for soldier-level counter-drone systems, including handheld and wearable technologies $80 million for brigade-and-below counter-UAS capabilities

for brigade-and-below counter-UAS capabilities $66 million for directed energy systems, including two Enduring High Energy Laser systems

for directed energy systems, including two Enduring High Energy Laser systems $24 million for expeditionary and mobile launcher systems

for expeditionary and mobile launcher systems Nearly $5 million for sustainment and logistics support tied to the Army’s Family of Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems program

Why Is the Army Expanding Counter-Drone Investments?

The request follows mounting concerns over the use of expensive interceptors against inexpensive drones. Recent combat operations have highlighted the imbalance between multimillion-dollar air defense missiles and commercially derived unmanned systems costing only a few thousand dollars.