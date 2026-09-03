The Army’s Maneuver Battle Lab has assessed tethered drones for maneuver units

Te-UAS receive continuous power through a tether, allowing indefinite flight time

Feedback from the assessment will inform whether the tech becomes a program of record

The U.S. Army ’s Maneuver Battle Lab tested tethered unmanned aircraft systems at McKenna Field Landing Site from July 27 to Aug. 7, examining their potential to provide maneuver units with persistent reconnaissance, surveillance and communications capabilities.

The assessment involved two commercial tethered UAS surrogates and included static, mobile and emergency scenarios. Soldiers evaluated the systems’ ability to operate at relevant altitudes, follow maneuvering vehicles and relay communications around terrain obstacles, the service said Thursday.

What Capabilities Did the Army Evaluate?

The tethered unmanned aircraft systems, also called Te-UAS, were tested while operating above an Infantry Squad Vehicle-Utility and moving between designated target reference points. Operators used the systems to extend communications, work around signal jamming and identify targets from standoff distances.

Unlike conventional drones that depend on onboard batteries, tethered systems receive continuous power and transmit data through a physical connection, potentially allowing them to remain airborne for extended periods.

“The Maneuver Battle Lab’s mission is experimentation,” said Tollie Strode Jr. , government oversight lead and unmanned systems team chief at MBL. He said the lab evaluates technology in operational settings and uses the results to inform program decisions.

How Could Te-UAS Support Maneuver Units?

Capt. Sarah Runion, MBL Live Experimentation Branch executive officer, highlighted the systems’ endurance and ease of operation.

“This is a great opportunity for long-endurance mission sets,” Runion said, adding that the systems can operate at different heights and follow designated platforms.

The assessment team also examined deployment time and user requirements. Mark Pagliaro, a product lead strategic spectrum warfare contractor, described the capability as similar to a portable elevated sensor that could extend a unit’s visibility.

MBL plans to combine soldier feedback, technical data and operational observations into a final report to help Army leaders determine whether the technology warrants further development or adoption.