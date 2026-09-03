PsiQuantum has agreed to lend its Construct software platform for a quantum project with Brookhaven National Laboratory

Construct will aid the advancement of fault-tolerant quantum computing as part of the Quantum Genesis initiative

Quantum Genesis envisions fault-tolerant quantum computers that can support meaningful R&D by 2028

Brookhaven National Laboratory announced Wednesday that it has teamed up with PsiQuantum in a new collaboration that will give lab researchers access to the quantum computing company’s Construct software platform.

Under the arrangement, Brookhaven scientists will use Construct to develop new algorithms and scientific applications aimed at the first generation of fault-tolerant quantum computers, which is the goal of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Quantum Genesis initiative.

“We are excited to partner with Brookhaven National Laboratory to use these tools in support of its research into fault-tolerant quantum algorithms and applications,” said Heath Bumgardner, PsiQuantum’s vice president of government relations. “Through this partnership, we’re demonstrating how effective public-private collaboration can help accelerate scientific discovery.”

What Is the Construct Software Plaftorm?

Construct is described as the first full-scale platform built to help government, industry and research users develop algorithms designed to run on utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum systems once such machines become operational. The platform is the product of years of work by PsiQuantum’s applications team, which built out a set of tools intended to tackle major challenges in quantum algorithm development.

Fault-tolerant algorithms are expected to have applications across fields such as materials science, drug development and cryptography. PsiQuantum opened Construct to the public at no cost in May 2026, giving researchers the ability to build quantum circuits, write and test algorithms and fine-tune computing resources without restriction.

What Is the Quantum Genesis Initiative?

PsiQuantum and BNL’s partnership is part of the larger Quantum Genesis initiative, which aims to build and deploy the world’s first fault-tolerant quantum computing system capable of supporting scientifically meaningful research by 2028. The initiative is positioned as a core piece of DOE’s larger Genesis Mission, an effort centered on artificial intelligence that seeks to expand the nation’s computational capacity and speed up scientific breakthroughs.

Three priorities anchor the plan. One of the priorities is a competition known as the DOE Q Competition, meant to show off fault-tolerant systems in 2028 running in the low hundreds of logical qubits and tackling fields like chemistry, materials science, plasma physics and high-energy physics.

Quantum Genesis is also working toward a new National Quantum Supercomputing User Facility, which would give researchers access to quantum machines alongside existing high-performance computing, AI and networking tools.

The initiative’s third priority is a dedicated research and development carried out with national labs, universities and private companies to pinpoint scientific uses that can help steer how future quantum systems are built and judged.