Army Research Laboratory researchers showcased advances in AI, autonomy and robotics

Research includes autonomous air-ground teaming, swarm robotics and target detection

ARL plans to mature technologies through government, academic and industry partnerships

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, known as DEVCOM ARL, showcased research focused on artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics at its Autonomy and Robotics Day event Aug. 27 in Grace’s Quarters, Maryland.

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Researchers from industry, academia and government organizations collaborated with ARL counterparts to demonstrate technologies intended to improve soldier-autonomous teaming.

What Did the Army Research Laboratory Showcase at Autonomy and Robotics Day?

The Army said Thursday the event highlighted advances in research areas focused on intelligent soldier-robot teaming, enhanced situational awareness and multi-domain operations, and swarm robotics for increased lethality and survivability.

The research included technologies that enable soldiers to direct autonomous air and ground teams using natural-language commands, interpret operator intent and share information through real-time semantic maps. These capabilities are designed to reduce soldier workload, improve situational awareness and support operations in hazardous and communications-denied environments.

ARL also demonstrated autonomous systems designed to enhance battlefield awareness and decision-making, including unmanned aerial vehicles. Its research in intelligent target detection and tracking at the network edge enables sensor data to be processed without internet connectivity.

The laboratory is also researching multi-agent teaming and swarm robotics, allowing groups of autonomous systems to coordinate and execute tasks based on human direction. ARL uses simulation, modeling and analysis to evaluate robotic responses to terrain, sensor inputs and threat conditions before live testing.

How Will the Army Transition Autonomy Research Into Operational Capabilities?

ARL plans to continue evaluating how its autonomy technologies can scale across different operational environments.

Some research efforts are expected to transition to government and academic partners for additional maturation and eventual soldier applications. Other technologies may move to industry partners for scalable commercial adoption and deployment.

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